Muscat: One of Oman’s premium event venues, the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM), is back in action with a series of world-class events to mark its tenth anniversary. The ROHM said the events calendar will see popular artistes from the Arab world and opera groups from around the world perform in Oman.
Among the events scheduled to mark the tenth anniversary are Giuseppe Verdi’s opera production Rigoletto, musical performance by well-known Arab singer Saber Rebai, musical fusion performance of Omar Khairat with Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra, as well as other ballets and concerts. Nutcracker, Anastasia and Swan Lake – Chinese Acrobatics Ballet are in the line-up for the colourful season.
The musical and theatre extravaganza marking the anniversary will include 20 productions and 35 shows from all over the world.
The main attraction Rigoletto, directed by international director Franco Zeffirelli, will be accompanied by an exhibition on the life and work of the theatre director from January 16 to March 20, 2022.
As per the mandated guidelines of the government, all guests will have to provide proof of having taken both doses of government-approved COVID-19 vaccination through the Tarassud app.
Wearing face masks at all times and maintaining social distancing are mandatory. Tickets will go on sale from November 30.