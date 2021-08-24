Muscat: Oman reported a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, recording just 151 new cases on Monday. The partial lockdown imposed until recently along with the intense vaccination drive have been instrumental in bringing the case numbers down.
The vaccination campaign that is still on has seen close to 2.4 million people getting their jabs in Oman. With this, the current percentage of vaccination in Oman stands at 66 per cent.
The number of those who took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine stood at 1,294,098 comprising 37 per cent, while the number of those who are fully vaccinated (two doses) stood at 1,042,882 comprising 29 per cent.
Among the governorates in Oman, Dhofar is reported to have recorded the lowest vaccination rate at 42 per cent. Last week the members of the Supreme Committee who were visiting the vaccination centres in Dhofar region were briefed on the procedures in place at the vaccination centres.
Sayyid Mohammed Sultan Al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, stressed the importance of taking the vaccines and continuing to adhere to the preventive measures in order to combat COVID-19. Noting that
Dhofar has the lowest vaccination rate in the Sultanate of only 42 per cent, Sayyid Sultan encouraged all people eligible for the vaccines to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
With visitors flocking the southern region that has an ongoing monsoon season, the authorities are urging people who have not been vaccinated to visit the centres to get their shots.