Dubai: An Omani citizen celebrated the UAE’s generosity after the cancellation of his 250 traffic violations totalling Dh 108,000.

The UAE’s recent decision to waive these fines from 2018 to 2023 brought immense relief to the individual, who expressed his joy by hosting a feast of five sacrifices in appreciation.

This act of generosity not only benefited him but also thousands of other citizens of Oman who were similarly burdened by outstanding fines, impeding the renewal of their vehicle registrations.

Launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this decision reflects the leadership’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by their Omani counterparts.

Omani residents echoed their appreciation for the UAE’s initiative, expressing their happiness through social media channels.