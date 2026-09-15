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Oman to recruit 10,000 workers from Bangladesh

Recruitment plan includes 5,000 agricultural workers and 5,000 fisheries workers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Oman had expressed interest in recruiting 5,000 agricultural workers and 5,000 fisheries workers.
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Oman had expressed interest in recruiting 5,000 agricultural workers and 5,000 fisheries workers.
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Dubai: Oman is planning to recruit 10,000 workers from Bangladesh, split evenly between agriculture and fisheries, under an agreement between the two countries aimed at expanding labour cooperation.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Oman had expressed interest in recruiting 5,000 agricultural workers and 5,000 fisheries workers.

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“Oman has expressed its interest in recruiting 5,000 farmers and 5,000 fishermen, a total of 10,000 people from Bangladesh, and an agreement has also been signed,” she told reporters at the Foreign Ministry.

Omani government representatives are expected to visit Bangladesh next month to discuss implementation with the relevant authorities and work out the details of the recruitment, she said.

“Insha’Allah, representatives from the Omani government will visit Bangladesh next month,” Islam said. “During their visit, they will hold discussions with the relevant ministry to finalise the details.”

She made the remarks after meeting Al Sayyid Mohammed Salim Ali Al Said, a member of Oman’s Royal Family, at the ministry.

The planned recruitment comes as Dhaka seeks to restore broader access for Bangladeshi workers to Oman, where visas for some categories of Bangladeshi nationals remain restricted.

Islam said the government was pursuing diplomatic efforts with Muscat to allow workers to travel to Oman regularly again.

“We are making efforts through diplomatic initiatives to ensure that Bangladeshi workers can resume going to Oman on a regular basis,” she said.

Bangladesh is also placing greater emphasis on technical education and skilled migration as part of its overseas employment strategy, Islam said.

Dhaka has highlighted that priority in discussions with Oman as it seeks to send more skilled workers who can contribute to different sectors of the Gulf country’s economy.

Oman has shown interest in the approach, she added, and the two countries are working together on the issue.

Islam also addressed visa restrictions affecting Bangladeshi nationals in other countries, including the UAE, saying Dhaka remained engaged diplomatically with the countries concerned.

She said documentation issues, automatic visa cancellations and other challenges remained, with the Foreign Ministry working alongside the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment to address them.

On Malaysia, Islam said Bangladesh expected opportunities for its workers to reopen following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to the country, with further details to be settled between the relevant authorities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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