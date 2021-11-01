Muscat: Oman has issued a stern warning to licenced sellers in malls and commercial complexes found to chase and nag visitors with offers and products. The Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA), issued a circular to this effect saying the CPA was keen on creating a safe and comfortable market for consumers.
The circular also indicated how licenced sellers chased and followed the guests, offering unsolicited demonstration of products or services. This is in direct contravention of Article 14 of Consumer Protection Law issued by Royal Decree 66/2014, the CPA noted.
Accordingly, the authority advised all suppliers not to indulge in such practices, saying perpetrators will be held accountable. It also called on consumers to cooperate and report the perpetrators of these practices through the authority’s various communication channels. Serious importance is given by the CPA towards consumer rights and powers, and consumers are encouraged to report to CPA on any incident of malpractice or product complaints.
Malik Abdullah Omair, owner of a footwear outlet in Muscat Grand Mall, said he has been noticing the increasing incidents of free sampling and customer chasing that have been happening in most malls.
“From what I have seen, it is mostly young girls, who are into this hard-selling marketing techniques. An education software popular in India is being marketed aggressively and it is very disturbing when the sales girls show desperation to sell by quoting their high targets to people around.”