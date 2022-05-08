Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said the registration process for Hajj will be available through the link www.hajj.om.from May 9 to 14.
The system provides three ways for direct registration (registration by entering the civil number, personal card, or mobile phone number).
The ministry confirmed in a statement on Sunday that citizens wishing to perform Hajj this year can register easily via the website, taking into account the requirements of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for applicant to register to perform Hajj.
The applicant must be at least 18 years old and not more than 65 years and should have received the basic doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The ministry said that a woman’s registration in the system must be preceded by the registration of one of her mahrams for Hajj, and the registration will be based on the civil number recorded in the personal card, provided that it is valid.
Hajj companies are prohibited from interfering with the registration of those wishing to perform the rituals to ensure transparency and allow applicants to choose the company of their choice.