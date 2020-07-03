Cairo: Oman has said that no fines are being levied for expired tourist visas until July 15, as the country is battling to stem the new coronavirus and prop up the economy.
“Currently, there are no fines on holders of tourist visas in the Sultanate,” said Major Mohammed Al Hashami of the Royal Oman Police (ROP).
“They can extend the visa electronically through the [ROP] website without the need to show up at the service centres,” he added, according to the Omani newspaper Al Shabiba. The exact number of such visa holders in Oman is not clear.
In April, the ROP temporarily halted its services due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
Oman’s tourism sector has felt the brunt of the suspension of air travel due to the virus.
In recent weeks, the country has stepped up efforts to contain the economic fallout from the virus and low oil prices
The Omani government has delayed collecting charges from the tourism establishments that were due over the period from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020 to be paid in the first quarter of next year to mitigate the impact of the virus crisis.