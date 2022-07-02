Dubai: Oman has requested all health workers, patients and visitors to wear a mask at health institutions to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 across the Sultanate of Oman, local media reported.
In a circular issued a couple of days ago, the Ministry of Health said it has noticed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among health workers and outbreaks at the level of health institutions (government and private), especially with the increase in gatherings and community events and the opening of travel to many countries.
Accordingly, the Directorate General of Disease Surveillance and Control has asked all health workers, patients and visitors to wear a mask inside the corridors of health institutions and encouraged health workers to take the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who have received the last dose more than 6-9 months ago.
The directorate stressed that administrative controls put in place for halting the spread of the virus must be followed. These include preventing unnecessary gatherings, approving sick leaves for those in need, and reducing visitors in hospitals.
According to the circular, taking necessary precautionary measures to prevent any transmission of the virus is crucial in hospital and other health institutions. A team of specialists in infection control must be present in each institute to supervise these measures and must follow up on the infection data in these institutes.