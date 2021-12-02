Muscat: The first penguin to be born in Oman, at the Oman Aquarium in Mall of Muscat, took a long-walk away from its feeding ground, much to the surprise of visitors yesterday afternoon. The penguin, which is only 3 months old, is now part of the waddle of 12 at the aquarium.
The penguin, whose gender is yet to be determined, meanwhile demonstrated feisty traits when it sauntered off its feeding ground. The baby penguin belongs to the African Penguins species native to the south-western coast of Africa. The species, also known as black foot penguins, do not grow taller than two feet and are listed as an endangered species.
The little bird at the mall went for a lengthy stroll, with seemingly no intention of turning back. Even as the eldest and the apparent boss of the group tried to block its path, it ventured ahead, with its Omani handler Hisham by the side.
The fledgling stopped only to look at the visitors of its height, who were also equally surprised to see the penguin outside the enclosure. Many visitors were delighted to see the spunky two-feet baby penguin take a walk along their path and were quick to snap up selfies.