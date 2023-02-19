Dubai: Several citizens in Oman reported experiencing minor earthquake tremors on Sunday. However, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.
The earthquake in question was a 4.1-magnitude tremor that occurred at 7:55 am on Sunday at Duqm, the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) reported.
While the alert level for both Muscat and the rest of the Sultanate is currently at zero, the EMC noted that the direct impact of the quake will vary depending on the type, height, and nature of the buildings in the area.
According to experts, earthquakes are not uncommon in Oman, as the country is located in a seismically active zone. The government and other organisations in Oman have implemented measures to monitor seismic activity and keep citizens informed of any potential risks.
Dr Issa Al Hussein, Director of Earthquakes Monitoring Centre (EMC), told Oman’s General Radio last week that there are 21 stations equipped with latest equipment to monitor earthquakes, which help determine their location, strength and extent of their impact.
As the Sultanate of Oman is part of the Arabian Plate in a convergence zone between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, the seismic activity, apparently, goes in a dynamic movement every once in a while.
“We are in the process of setting up a monitoring station for the strong network that will be disseminated across cities and urban areas in the coming months. It is in the process of preparation and processing”, he stated.