Dubai: Expatriates in Oman must renew their residency visas 15 days before its expiry, local media reported.
According to an amended Residence Law, issued by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, a foreigner must submit a request to renew their residency visas 15 days before the expiry date, and it is permissible to refuse granting or renewing residence visas without giving reasons.
According to the previous rule, every expatriate living in Oman must renew the residency within 30 days of its expiry. However, this rule is now amended. “The second article stipulated the cancellation of every provision that contradicts the attached amendments or contradicts their provisions,” the Royal Decree stated.