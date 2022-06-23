Cairo: Omani authorities have fined an expatriate worker 2,000 riyals for illegal sale of chewing tobacco on health grounds, a local newspaper has reported.
The man, whose nationality was not disclosed, was recently arrested by the Consumer Protection Authority in the Barka state in northern Oman over the violation, Omani news portal Al Shabiba added.
The offender had dealt in the chewing non-smoked tobacco in a residential area in violation of the consumer protection law that bans it, according to the report.
A fine of OMR 2,000 had been imposed on him for repeating the offence.
The Consumer Protection Authority vowed strict market monitoring to expose violations harmful to the consuming public’s health and safety and take the necessary legal action against offenders.