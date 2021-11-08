Muscat: Oman has declared November 28 and 29 as holidays for Omani National Day. Oman’s highway is decked with flags in commemoration of its National Day that falls on November 18. As has always been the practice, holidays on account of the National Day are declared for the following week. This ensures widespread celebration on the day across various ministries and government offices.
The capital decked with Omani national flags across its main highway, with many ministries and government offices as well as private oranisations bringing in the celebrations with festive lightings and laser colour projections. The Mutrah Souq Road, also known as Al Bahri Road, has also come alive with lights and special decorative installations in the central median.
The Royal Opera House Muscat is one of the prime locations known for its projected laser light effects as well as for its extravagant light displays. The evenings get colourful and exciting for residents in the capital city.
With the two days holidays declared, people in Oman will have a long weekend of four days. Suhail Abdullah Rashidi, a resident of Muscat said his family is planning to spend the long weekend in a resort just away from the capital. “We just want to relax without having to spend for PCR tests and waiting for results, and hence our option is limited to Oman. In the past, whenever we got such holidays, we would drive with friends to our neighbouring country. But today the algorithm of travel has changed.”