Dubai: Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has directed authorities to reduce the fees for issuing and renewing work permits for the recruitment of expat workforce in the country.
Sultan Haitham’s decision comes after he met the sheikhs of Muscat, South Al Batinah and Musandam on Sunday at Al Alam Palace.
During the meeting, Sultan Haitham directed authorities to reduce expat recruitment fees in line with the implementation of the government services pricing guide.
Accordingly, the visa fees payable by expats has been reduced drastically - by more than 85 per cent - based on an announcement made yesterday.
The Ministry of Labour said it has reduced the fees paid by expat workforce by more than 89 per cent, for companies committed to the Omanisation rates. Fees for issuing and renewing licences for the recruitment of expat commercial manpower will be as follows:
1. First class from OMR 2001 to OMR 301 for two years and OMR 211 for meeting Omanisation percentage.
2. Second class from OMR 601-1001 to OMR 251 and OMR 176 in case of commitment to the Omanisation percentage
3. Third class from OMR 301-361 to OMR 201 and OMR 141 in case of meeting the Omanisation percentage.