Muscat: Omanis will pay less fee for more than 500 government services from January 1, 2022.
The Finance Ministry said the fee reduction ranged from 17 per cent to 96 per cent. The details of the fee can be obtained from the Finance Ministry’s website.
The new fee structure, the MoF confirmed, was prepared in consultation with the Ministries of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Heritage and Tourism as well as the concerned Municipalities.
The decision comes following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik who reviewed the results of performance by government institutions for the year 2020-2021. Sultan Haitham affirmed the need for government institutions in the country to provide better services to the public.
An independent unit directly under Sultan Haitham will be formed to measure the performance of government institutions, it was announced following the meeting.
This unit will help to raise the efficiency of all government institutions through sustained evaluation. It will also suggest methods to raise their efficiency and quality of services provided.
Meanwhile, more than 28,000 eligible employees will be promoted in the government sector based on the directives issued by Sultan Haitham. The decision will be implemented from January 1, 2022, the Labour Ministry said.