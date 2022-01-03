Dubai: Oman suspended classes and postponed exams in all public and private schools on Tuesday across the Sultanate, except for Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates, due to bad weather, state-run TV said.
The decision was made by the Ministry of Education following weather forecast that the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, and South Al Sharqiyah will witness heavy rains on Monday night and Tuesday.
The move aims to preserve the safety of students and teaching staff.