Dubai: People in Oman will no longer be able to use the national emblem or flag without obtaining a licence from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, local media reported.
In a social media post, the ministry said that legal measures would be taken against violators for using the Royal Emblem without a permit.
The licence for using the national emblem, national flag and the Oman map could be obtained from the ministry.
As per the Law of National Flag, Emblem and Anthem, it is prohibited to use the emblem as a commercial brand, or for the use of commercial marketing and advertising.
It is also prohibited to use the emblem on jewellery, products or instruments that are produced locally, or imported, without advance permission from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.”