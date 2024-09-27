Dubai: The Omani Ministry of Labour has arrested 611 individuals for occupying positions reserved exclusively for Omani nationals, as part of a broader campaign to ensure compliance with the country’s Omanization policies.

The arrests were made during an extensive inspection campaign in the Dhofar Governorate, conducted between June 21 and September 21, 2024, coinciding with the Dhofar Khareef season.

A total of 1,594 labor violations were uncovered, with the Ministry focusing on roles earmarked for the national workforce.

The crackdown is part of Oman’s ongoing effort to prioritize employment for its citizens and reduce reliance on expatriate labor in certain sectors.

Beyond enforcement, the Ministry’s campaign has also created over 600 new job opportunities for Omani citizens. In a statement, the Ministry of Labour thanked both public and private sector entities for their cooperation in ensuring a fair and safe work environment.