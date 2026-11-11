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Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia launch joint venture to establish aircraft maintenance hub

New company aims to attract international airlines and strengthen Oman's aviation industry

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman Air and GMF AeroAsia launched a joint venture to establish Oman’s first aircraft maintenance hub, boosting aviation services and technical expertise in the region.
Oman Air and GMF AeroAsia launched a joint venture to establish Oman’s first aircraft maintenance hub, boosting aviation services and technical expertise in the region.
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Dubai: Oman Air and Indonesia’s GMF AeroAsia have launched a joint venture to establish the Sultanate’s first dedicated aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, marking a significant step towards positioning Oman as a regional hub for aviation engineering and technical services.

The new company, Oman GMF Technic, will provide aircraft maintenance services to domestic, regional and international airlines, helping attract aviation business to Oman while strengthening the country’s technical capabilities and reducing dependence on overseas maintenance providers.

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The venture will offer both base and line maintenance services, supporting airlines with scheduled aircraft servicing, inspections and maintenance requirements.

The initiative is expected to create opportunities for the development of specialised aviation expertise and support the growth of a domestic aircraft maintenance industry, while expanding the range of services available to airlines operating in the Sultanate.

The launch ceremony was held at a new aircraft maintenance facility at Muscat International Airport, recently inaugurated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The event took place under the patronage of Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of Oman Air, and Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance.

The partnership brings together Oman Air’s aviation operations and GMF AeroAsia’s aircraft maintenance expertise, establishing a platform to serve a broader international customer base.

By developing maintenance capabilities within Oman, the venture aims to retain more aviation-related business in the domestic market and strengthen the Sultanate’s competitiveness in the regional aviation services industry.

The project also supports Oman’s wider economic diversification ambitions by encouraging investment in specialised aviation services and developing technical capabilities beyond traditional airline operations.

The companies said the joint venture would help establish Oman as a competitive destination for aircraft maintenance services, serving both local operators and international airlines seeking maintenance support in the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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