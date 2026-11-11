New company aims to attract international airlines and strengthen Oman's aviation industry
Dubai: Oman Air and Indonesia’s GMF AeroAsia have launched a joint venture to establish the Sultanate’s first dedicated aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, marking a significant step towards positioning Oman as a regional hub for aviation engineering and technical services.
The new company, Oman GMF Technic, will provide aircraft maintenance services to domestic, regional and international airlines, helping attract aviation business to Oman while strengthening the country’s technical capabilities and reducing dependence on overseas maintenance providers.
The venture will offer both base and line maintenance services, supporting airlines with scheduled aircraft servicing, inspections and maintenance requirements.
The initiative is expected to create opportunities for the development of specialised aviation expertise and support the growth of a domestic aircraft maintenance industry, while expanding the range of services available to airlines operating in the Sultanate.
The launch ceremony was held at a new aircraft maintenance facility at Muscat International Airport, recently inaugurated by the Civil Aviation Authority.
The event took place under the patronage of Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of Oman Air, and Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance.
The partnership brings together Oman Air’s aviation operations and GMF AeroAsia’s aircraft maintenance expertise, establishing a platform to serve a broader international customer base.
By developing maintenance capabilities within Oman, the venture aims to retain more aviation-related business in the domestic market and strengthen the Sultanate’s competitiveness in the regional aviation services industry.
The project also supports Oman’s wider economic diversification ambitions by encouraging investment in specialised aviation services and developing technical capabilities beyond traditional airline operations.
The companies said the joint venture would help establish Oman as a competitive destination for aircraft maintenance services, serving both local operators and international airlines seeking maintenance support in the region.