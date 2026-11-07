Indian Air Force makes history with world's highest IL-76 landing at Nyoma airbase near China border

Dubai : The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a major aviation milestone after one of its IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft landed at the strategically important Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh, setting a world record for the highest-altitude landing by this type of aircraft.

For India, the milestone represents more than an aviation record. It strengthens the country's ability to reinforce its Himalayan frontier quickly, sustain military operations in difficult terrain and respond to emerging security challenges along the LAC.

The IL-76 already operates regularly from Leh and Thoise, but the successful landing at Nyoma establishes its ability to reach another strategically important location at an even more demanding altitude.

According to The Times of India, the IAF transported more than 68,000 troops, 90 tanks and 330 infantry combat vehicles during the crisis, demonstrating the crucial role of air power in reinforcing India's northern frontier.

According to The Times of India, Nyoma is strategically located near the Demchok sector and the southern bank of Pangong Tso, two areas that have figured prominently in tensions between India and China.

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