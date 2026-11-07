Indian Air Force makes history with world's highest IL-76 landing at Nyoma airbase near China border

Record landing boosts India’s strategic airlift capability near China border
Dubai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a major aviation milestone after one of its IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft landed at the strategically important Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh, setting a world record for the highest-altitude landing by this type of aircraft.
The aircraft touched down at 13,629 feet above sea level, demonstrating India's growing ability to deploy troops, heavy military equipment and essential supplies to some of the world's most challenging high-altitude locations.
The achievement assumes particular significance because Nyoma lies close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, where both countries have strengthened military infrastructure following years of border tensions.
“13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY,” the IAF announced on X, sharing photographs and a video of the historic landing.
The force described the operation as a remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's capabilities and the exceptional skill, precision and professionalism of its crew.
“A milestone that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability. Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history,” it said.
The successful landing marks an important step in transforming Nyoma into a major forward military airbase capable of supporting India's operations along its sensitive Himalayan frontier.
According to The Times of India, Nyoma is strategically located near the Demchok sector and the southern bank of Pangong Tso, two areas that have figured prominently in tensions between India and China.
Unlike the existing airbases at Leh and Thoise, which are farther from the border, Nyoma offers the IAF a forward operating location that can significantly reduce deployment and response times.
Its approximately three-kilometre runway is designed to accommodate fighter aircraft and heavy military transports, giving India greater flexibility in responding to emergencies along the LAC.
The airbase can also support surveillance operations, medical evacuations and the rapid movement of essential supplies to troops stationed in remote mountain areas.
Altitude: 13,629 feet above sea level
Location: Eastern Ladakh, close to the China border
Runway: Approximately 3km, designed for fighters and heavy transports
Strategic advantage: Faster movement of troops, equipment and supplies
History: Originally developed during the 1962 India-China war
Revival: An-32 aircraft landed in September 2009
Upgrade: Full airbase inaugurated in November 2025
Latest milestone: World's highest-altitude IL-76MD landing, according to the IAF
The importance of strategic airlift became particularly evident during the 2020 Galwan border crisis, when India undertook a massive military mobilisation in Ladakh.
According to The Times of India, the IAF transported more than 68,000 troops, 90 tanks and 330 infantry combat vehicles during the crisis, demonstrating the crucial role of air power in reinforcing India's northern frontier.
A fully operational Nyoma airbase could reduce the time needed to move military personnel and equipment to forward areas during future emergencies.
The airfield also has a long military history.
Originally developed as an advanced landing ground during the 1962 India-China war, Nyoma remained largely unused for decades before being revived in September 2009, when an An-32 transport aircraft landed there.
Work to transform the facility into a full-fledged airbase began in August 2023, following a project estimated at Rs 214 crore.
The base was formally inaugurated on November 12, 2025, when then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh landed a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft there.
Nyoma subsequently became the fourth major IAF airbase in Ladakh, alongside Leh, Kargil and Thoise.
The development comes as China continues to strengthen its military aviation infrastructure across the Tibetan Plateau.
The Times of India reported that the People's Liberation Army Air Force has developed an extensive network of high-altitude airbases, several equipped with extended runways, hardened aircraft shelters and supporting military infrastructure.
Major facilities include Qamdo Bamda, situated at approximately 14,200 feet, and Lhasa Gonggar and Ngari Gunsa, both located above 14,000 feet.
Other facilities at Shigatse, Damxung, Tingri, Burang and Lhunze provide China with additional operational flexibility near its frontier with India.
Some Chinese airbases have runways extending between four and five kilometres, helping aircraft operate despite the reduced lift and engine performance associated with thin air.
However, Nyoma's importance lies less in matching China's infrastructure base for base than in improving India's ability to respond quickly to developments along the border.
Operating a heavy transport aircraft at 13,629 feet presents significant technical challenges.
At such elevations, thinner air reduces engine performance and aerodynamic lift, affecting an aircraft's take-off, landing and payload capabilities.
The IL-76MD, a Russian-origin four-engine heavy transport aircraft, has been a mainstay of the IAF's strategic airlift fleet for decades.
It is designed to transport troops, military vehicles, heavy equipment and essential supplies over long distances.
As NDTV reported, the record-breaking landing demonstrated both the aircraft's enduring operational capabilities and the expertise of the IAF personnel involved.
The IL-76 already operates regularly from Leh and Thoise, but the successful landing at Nyoma establishes its ability to reach another strategically important location at an even more demanding altitude.
For India, the milestone represents more than an aviation record. It strengthens the country's ability to reinforce its Himalayan frontier quickly, sustain military operations in difficult terrain and respond to emerging security challenges along the LAC.