Muscat: Netflix’s orginal Hindi movie ‘Guilty’ has been getting good reviews and growing audience numbers with critics calling it a must-see. They have also appreciated director Ruchi Narain for taking the #MeToo movement to a different tier through the film about a sexual assault on a college campus.
Narain is a Muscat girl and was an alumnus of The Sultans School, Oman - one of the top tier schools in the country that follows IGCSE curriculum. A vibrant and creative girl, she was protégé of film director Sudhir Mishra, and shot to fame through the 2005 movie ‘Hazaron Khawaishein Aisi’. She wrote the screenplay and won an award too.
“The sisters Ruchi and Ashima were known for their vivaciousness and were beauty with brains, inclined towards arts and performance,” says Priya who has been in Oman for over 25 years, and knew the sisters, through a common friend. ”Ruchi’s sister Ashima used to write for a local English newspaper here and the girls were very independent. Their father Arvind Narain held a very senior position with OMASCO (Oman Marketing and Services Company), during 1994/98 period,” she adds.
After her schooling in Sultan, she continued her college education in Mumbai and has been there since. Her directorial debut ‘Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow’, was produced by her mentor Mishra and starred Chitrangadha Singh in the lead role. She had the leading Hindi film star Salman Khan unveil the poster of her first animated directorial venture Hanuman Da Damdaar, after which she focused on her production company R.A.T Films producing many commercials for a variety of products. With ‘Guilty’, Ruchi Narain is once again in the reckoning of mainstream Hindi movies.