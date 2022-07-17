Dubai: Oman recorded a whopping growth of 809 per cent in the number of European holidaymakers in May, local media reported.
According to a statement issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information on Saturday, the number of hotel guests has increased by 46.2 per cent while the occupancy rate reached 23.3 per cent in May, 2022.
European holidaymakers accounted for the lion’s share of the total number of guests where more than 176,591 guests booked into Oman’s hotels last May, the NCSI reported said.
Revenues of hotels rated 3-5 stars in Oman recorded a remarkable increase of 129 per cent by the end of May, reaching RO 73.5 million.
In January, Oman lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after over two years, enabling travellers to enter the country without a PCR test. The country has also scrapped its track and trace programme.