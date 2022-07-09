Dubai: Five people have gone missing in Oman due to heavy rains lashing the Sultanate, local media reported.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority’s (CDAA) operations centre said they received a report about three people drowning after their vehicle drifted into Wadi Ahin in Sohar.
The rescue teams from the Department of Civil Defense and Ambulance in Al Batinah North Governorate arrived on the site. The search for the missing people is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, the rescue team of the Royal Oman Police,(ROP), is continuing to search for two expatriates who went missing in a flooded valley in the Wilayat of Ibra.
ROP said in a statement: “A report on the stranding of two Asians inside a truck after it drifted in the Masroun Valley in the Wilayat of Ibra due to the heavy flow of water in the valley. Rescue teams are following up on it.”
Over the past two days, four people died including three children due to heavy rains and floods in Oman.
Heavy thunderstorms are expected in Oman during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.
Rainfall ranging from 20 to 80 millimetres is expected in the Sultanate.
The authority has called on everyone to stay cautious during the rains, avoid crossing wadis, refrain from visiting low-lying areas and avoid venturing into the sea.