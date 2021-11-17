Muscat: A team of doctors in Oman performed the first liver transplant operation in the country on a 5-year-old child. This procedure done at Oman’s premier Royal Hospital is a medical achievement not just for the country but also for National Transplantation Programme.
The operation was performed by an Omani team consisting of five surgeons in cooperation with the internationally acclaimed surgeon Dr. Muhammad Rila, who is known in the field of liver transplant surgeries.
A Senior Consultant of Pediatric Nephrology at the Royal Hospital, Dr. Nevin bint Ibrahim Al Kalbania, said the process took about 12 hours.
She said the speciality of organ transplantation represented one of the most important health investments, with Omani doctors spearheading the surgical teams.
She added that a weekly liver transplant clinic is functional in Oman that includes various medical and surgical teams evaluating cases, and following up with donors and patients. The clinic also specialises in giving the necessary moral and social support to the donors and recipients during the organ transplant journey. Dr Nevin said the Sultanate has managed locally to perform 12 liver transplant cases so far.