Muscat: All travellers to Oman must take the vaccine approved by the Sultanate and must also take PCR test before or upon arriving in the country. The 7-day Institutional quarantine is still mandated for all travellers except for those in the exempted categories, with a PCR test on the eighth day for those who tested positive.
Oman’s Supreme Committee has also decided to lift the night curfew from 10pm till 4am, from August 21.
Vaccination has also been made mandatory for entering government institutions, shopping malls and restaurants as well as for travel. The decision to lift the partial curfew follows decline in the number of COVID-19 infection across the Sultanate.
From September 1, vaccination will be made mandatory to enter government offices, shopping malls, restaurants and private sector facilities. The committee also made vaccination compulsory for travel. Starting September 1, travellers from the age of 18 and above must take two doses of vaccine if they are coming through land, air and sea ports.
Further updates including resumption of travelling to and from countries which are on the banned list to enter Oman, are awaited.