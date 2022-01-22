Cairo: Oman has reintroduced several measures to take effect for two weeks to curtail an increase in COVID-19 infections, including reducing the number of employees reporting to the state agencies and companies by half of their normal capacity. Other employees will have to work remotely.
The sultanate’s state supreme committee in charge of tackling COVID-19 has also said that the congregation Friday prayers will be suspended while daily prayers will continue in mosques provided that the number of worshipers does not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of each mosque in line with health precautions previously announced by the Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments), the Omani news agency ONA reported.
As part of the new restrictions due to take effect on Sunday, all conferences and exhibitions will be postponed.
All activities of public nature will also be postponed or held behind closed doors, with participants abiding by all health precautions, including a proof of vaccination, ONA added.
Oman, a country of about 5 million people, has so far registered a total of 318,272 coronavirus cases and 4,125 related deaths.