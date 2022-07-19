Cairo: Celebrated Omani TV director Anis Al Habib, credited with several acclaimed works, has died at the age of 50, Omani media reported.
The cause of his death was not immediately given.
During a career spanning about three decades, Habib directed a string of TV serials notably “Lane of Friends”; “A Judge in Our House”; “A Man from This Time”; and “Waiting for Rain”.
A graduate of the Higher Institute for Theatrical Arts in Kuwait in 1994, Al Habib had already started as an assistant director two years earlier.
He also launched an acting career performing in a TV series titled “Chat” before taking up directing in 1997.
His death triggered an outpouring of tributes in the Omani media and on social media.
The Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature extended condolences to the late director’s family.