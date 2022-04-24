Dubai: Oman facilitated the release of 14 foreigners who were held in Yemen.
This was announced by Oman’s Foreign Ministry.
“The Sultanate coordinated with competent authorities in Yemen to release the 14 British, Indonesian, Indian and Filipino citizens in Yemen, in coordination with Saudi authorities."
The released detainees have been air lifted to Muscat in preparation to repatriate them to their home countries. The Omani ministry said that after communicating with Saudi Arabia to facilitate issuance of the necessary permits, all 14 were transferred on an Oman Royal Air Force plane to the Omani capital, in preparation for their return to their countries.