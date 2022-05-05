Cairo: A woman expatriate had jumped to her death from the ninth floor of a building in Kuwait, a local newspaper has reported, amid a rise in reported suicide cases in the country.
The Egyptian woman, in her 60s, had thrown herself from the building and died immediately in the area of Al Farwaniya south of Kuwait City, Al Rai added.
Her body was taken away from the site as police are investigating circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide death.
The incident has been registered as a suicide case upon prosecutors' orders, the paper said.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.