Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has warned citizens and residents insulting the national flag or the flag of a friendly country is a crime punishable by law, local media reported.
According to Kuwaiti law, anyone insulting the national flag or the flag of a friendly country, either by destroying or degrading it, will be punished by three years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding KD250 (Dh3,000) or both.
The Ministry of Interior stated a woman had been arrested and necessary legal actions were being taken against her for insulting the Kuwait flag during the celebration of national holidays by tying it around an animal.
Although the Ministry had warned about spraying water and throwing water balloons, some parents allowed their children to indulge in this undisciplined behaviour, which caused quarrels during the National Day celebrations, a statement from the ministry said.
Major General Faraj Al Zoubi called upon parents to educate their children and warn them that this behaviour reflects negatively on celebration resulting in fights. He stated that spraying water or destroying public property and attacking others is no way of showing patriotism.