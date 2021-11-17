Dubai: A group of employees in Kuwait were run over inside their cleaning company by a man who is believed to be their manager.
A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, showing dozens of employees surrounding the manager’s vehicle before he started driving, apparently trying to run them over. Some escaped while others were hit by the car.
According to media reports, the employees were surrounding their manager’s vehicle because of unpaid salaries. They were attempting to prevent him from leaving the company premises; however, he ignored their demands.
It was also reported the cleaning company has yet to renew its employees’ visas and did not allow them to take their annual leave to travel and see their families.
The incident has sparked a huge controversy in Kuwait amid calls to hold the manger accountable for endangering the lives of his employees. Yet, there has been no official comment on the incident.