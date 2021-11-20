Dubai: Musallam Al Barrak, one of Kuwait’s most popular opposition politicians and a former member of Parliament, fell unconscious due to a stampede caused by supporters who were awaiting him for hours before his arrival in his Majlis (Council).
A video clip showing the moment Al Barrak falls unconscious in the middle of crowds next to his Diwan has gone viral on social media.
The clip also shows a state of chaos and panic prevailing over Al Barrak’s health from people surrounding him, with some demanding supporters make room around Al Barrak so that he may regain consciousness. He looked tired while sitting on the ground.
Al Barrak was unable to deliver his speech, and the reception organisers announced tat he would leave the Diwan, and will be back on Thursday, to receive well-wishers.
Al Barrak arrived in Kuwait, on November 17. He was among the Kuwaiti dissidents who were pardoned by the emir, as part of his efforts to ease tensions with the opposition, which has been locked in a months-long standoff with the government.
Sheikh Nawaf issued two decrees on Saturday granting pardons and reduced sentences to 35 dissidents, including 11 politicians who have lived in self-imposed exile in Turkey since fleeing prosecution in Kuwait over the last 10 years.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has been working to meet conditions from the opposition to end a political impasse blocking fiscal reforms in Kuwait.
Jamaan Al Harbesh, Mubarak Al Waalan and Salem Al Namlan, who were sentenced for taking part in a protest against government corruption and mismanagement that involved storming the parliament building in 2011, arrived at Kuwait’s international airport late on Monday.