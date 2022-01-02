Cairo: Kuwait has ordered public and private schools be closed on Monday after the country experienced torrential rains that flooded major roads.
Education Minister Ali Al Mudaf has announced suspending classes in all schools on Monday due to the bad weather in the country, Al Rai newspaper.
According to a statement released by the ministry, school examinations, which were due to be held Monday, have been postponed and will be rescheduled.
In-person classes at the University of Kuwait and private universities have also been suspended with each institution requested to announce its own procedures online, the statement said.
Online videos showed rain- submerged streets in Kuwait and stranded cars after the country was drenched in overnight downpours.