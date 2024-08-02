Dubai: A sophisticated drug manufacturing laboratory has been discovered and dismantled in a remote desert area in northern Kuwait.
The clandestine operation, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, was producing a variety of narcotics and psychotropic substances, including Lyrica, Captagon, and shabu.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the successful bust on Thursday, releasing a video showcasing the hidden lab amidst the scorching summer desert landscape.
The operation led to the arrest of three individuals: two Asian expatriates and a third person of undetermined nationality (Bidun).
Following extensive surveillance and field monitoring, authorities located the lab and seized 12 modern drug manufacturing devices, a sensitive scale, 55 kilograms of Lyrica powder, 35 kilograms of chemicals, 500,000 Lyrica capsules, 100,000 Captagon tablets, and 500 grams of shabu.
The arrested individuals and confiscated materials have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal action.