Dubai: A sophisticated drug manufacturing laboratory has been discovered and dismantled in a remote desert area in northern Kuwait.

The clandestine operation, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, was producing a variety of narcotics and psychotropic substances, including Lyrica, Captagon, and shabu.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the successful bust on Thursday, releasing a video showcasing the hidden lab amidst the scorching summer desert landscape.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals: two Asian expatriates and a third person of undetermined nationality (Bidun).

Following extensive surveillance and field monitoring, authorities located the lab and seized 12 modern drug manufacturing devices, a sensitive scale, 55 kilograms of Lyrica powder, 35 kilograms of chemicals, 500,000 Lyrica capsules, 100,000 Captagon tablets, and 500 grams of shabu.