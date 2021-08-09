Expats in private sector may be able to renew permits as long as they pay KD2,000 a year

Kuwait City: As the government tries to reach a consensus on the fate of expats above the age of 60 that hold a high school degree or less, it is likely that government employees will not be included in the decision, local media reported.

For private sector employees, it is likely that they will be allowed to renew permits as long as they pay 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars a month.

If the decision goes into effect, it would mean expats would need to pay 166 Kuwaiti dinars a month just to remain in the country. It is unclear if that money would have to come out of the pocket of the resident or their employer.

As of January 1, 2021, Kuwait has put in place a decision to stop renewing residency permits of non-Kuwaitis above the age of 60 and who hold a high school degree or less.

Although the decision went into effect at the beginning of the year, many have been in limbo as they try to renew their work permits in the hopes that the decision is amended.

Many have criticised the move, calling it illogical and discriminatory as it seeks to expel thousands of people and their families who have resided in Kuwait and contributed to its development.

Statistics issued by the state indicate that around 86,000 residents are affected by the decision.