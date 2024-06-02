Dubai: Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah was officially sworn in as the Crown Prince of Kuwait on Sunday before the Emir Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
The ceremony took place following an Emiri order issued by the Emir last Saturday, which formally nominated Sheikh Sabah as the Crown Prince.
At 71 years old, Sheikh Sabah Khalid brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022 under the reigns of the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. Additionally, he held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2019.
His appointment as Crown Prince marks a significant step in Kuwait's leadership, especially after the Emir dissolved the National Assembly and suspended certain constitutional articles for four years, three weeks prior to this appointment.