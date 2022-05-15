Cairo: Thousands of newly recruited Indian nurses are expected to arrive in Kuwait soon amid growing cooperation between the two countries, an Indian envoy was quoted as disclosing.
The newcomers will join private hospitals in Kuwait as part of efforts to increase the numbers of Indian nurses working at the country’s health sector, Al Rai newspaper quoted Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George as saying at a recent Indian mango festival.
The diplomat noted that Indian-Kuwaiti health cooperation has remarkably grown during the era of fight against COVID-19.
He said that the Indian embassy is seeking to increase the number of Indian nursing staff also working at Kuwaiti government and health insurance hospitals.
The diplomat added that he would meet in the next weeks with Kuwaiti officials to discuss implementation of a memorandum of understanding on recruiting Indian domestic workers in Kuwait.
Indians are among the largest expatriate communities in Kuwait where foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of the country’s total population of around 4.6 million.