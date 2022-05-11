Cairo: Kuwaiti police had seized a taxi after its driver had misused a verse from the Holy Quran, local media reported.
The Interior Ministry said the taxi had been taken to a traffic impoundment garage because its driver had pasted on the vehicle posters violating law.
“Owner of the company that operates the taxi and its driver have been summoned to take legal action against them,” the ministry’s security media department said without details.
However, Al Anba newspaper said the taxi driver had displayed a Quranic verse reading; “O my son, come aboard with us and be not with the unbelievers.” (Verse 42, Hud Chapter).
The misuse of the holy verse gives the false impression that those who do not board the taxi belong to unbelievers.