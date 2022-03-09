Cairo: A Syrian expatriate had committed suicide by jumping from a six-floor building in Kuwait, local media has said, amid a reported rise in such cases in the country.
Police investigations showed that the man, aged 18, had lived in the sixth storey of the building where he is believed to have jumped down, a security source said.
In a separate case, an Asian housemaid was hospitalised after she attempted to kill herself in her sponsor's house by drinking a detergent, Al Anba newspaper said.
The woman, whose age was not disclosed, has been put under guard at the hospital for questioning over suicide attempt, it added.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.