Dubai: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah as the new Prime Minister, state news agency Kuna said on Sunday.
Sheikh Ahmad, the son of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, was appointed to form the new government.
The appointment comes three months after former Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Hamad Al Sabah submitted his resignation, in the fourth such case in the past two-and-half years.