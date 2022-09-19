Dubai: Kuwait police have launched a massive manhunt to arrest seven men for attacking a police station and injuring a policeman, local media reported.
The seven men are also said to have attacked one of the visitors inside the Sulaibiya Police Station and fled the scene, after one of the security men fired a warning shot, Al Rai newspaper reported.
A security source said the incident happened as soon as a visitor came to the police station to file a complaint. He was followed by the armed suspects who barged in and attacked the police station from all sides.
The source added that during the police station’s attempt to control the situation and free the man from the aggressors, he was shot in the hand. The men allegedly escaped from the scene after one of the policemen fired a warning shot.
Security sources said the suspects and the get-away vehicle has been captured by CCTV camera.