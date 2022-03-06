Cairo: Thousands of students today started returning to classes in Kuwait for their second semester after the end of the mid-year holiday, media reported in Kuwait.
Public and private Arabic-language schools in the country started receiving around 555,000 students, who are attending classes alternately in two groups, a learning system that has been in force since last October as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The first group went to schools today whereas the second will show up tomorrow.
Around 150,000 other students are attending classes in private foreign schools operating at full capacity and without dividing students.
The Education Ministry in coordination with health authorities will review the situation in schools this month to examine the possibility of return to their full operation capacity, Al Jarida newspaper reported, citing education sources.
“In case the measures are completed and with permission of health authorities, comprehensive and full-time return for students is likely to be approved, helping make up for the education loss and improve students’ learning levels,” the sources added.
Unvaccinated teachers and students above age of 16 are still required to show a negative coronavirus-detecting PCR test result to be allowed in.
The second semester in Kuwait was originally scheduled to kick off on February 13. But the Education Ministry postponed it to March 6 for a public holiday marking the Independence Day, the Liberation Day and Al Israa Wal Miraj (Prophet Mohammed’s night journey).
The government has already scrapped this requirement for schoolchildren under 16.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions and relaxed travel curbs after a significant decline in infection rates.
Accordingly, unvaccinated people are allowed to enter malls, cinemas and theatres provided they present a negative PCR result.
Social gatherings inside indoor and outdoor places and full capacity of public transport are also allowed in compliance with health requirements. Physical distancing in mosques has been cancelled.