Cairo: A Gulf man has been taken to a hospital in Kuwait due to serious injuries after a stray bullet hit him while he was driving a car, local newspapers reported.
The bullet made the motorist, who had his wife with him inside the car, lose consciousness and crash into a street lamp post in the Kuwaiti governorate of Al Jahra, Al Qabas said.
The wife was injured, but is reported in a stable condition.
The man, a Saudi citizen aged 43, is staying in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, Al Rai newspaper reported, citing a security source.
Police are seeking to identify the shooter who fled the scene, the source added.