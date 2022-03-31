Cairo: Kuwait’s top court has revoked the acquittal of a Saudi man and sentenced him to three years in prison after convicting him of using forgery to become a Kuwaiti citizen and work in the country’s ministries, local media reported.
The man, whose age was not disclosed, was found guilty of forging an ID card and passport as well as using his fake name to illegally obtain a pension stipend after having added the name to official Kuwaiti documents.
The Court of Cassation ordered the defendant be deported from Kuwait after serving the term, Al Rai newspaper reported.
Kuwaiti public prosecutors had charged the man with seizing KD68,000 in state money and involvement in forgery of official documents including an education certificate and a driving licence.