Dubai: Kuwait has been rated the sixth most difficult country in the world to get a driver’s licence in, local media reported.
Kuwait scored 4.05 out of 10, due to the minimum age of 18 imposed by the authorities to initiate procedures to get the driver’s licence; while Bahrain stood at fourth with a total score of just 3.62 out of 10.
Several factors also played a major role in the classification of Kuwait, according to the website, including the cost of conducting a driving test, which is equivalent to $71, in addition to the requirements to take a practical driving exam including medical tests.
According to official figures, the number of registered vehicles in Kuwait in 2019 was 2,368,680, an increase from the previous number of 2,203,723 unit for December 2018.