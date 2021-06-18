Dubai: Some rat-infested areas in Kuwait have become an additional health concern for the public, and health authorities, who are already busy tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported.
Many citizens and expatriates, of late, have noticed the spread of rats, expressing concern about the exacerbation of the phenomenon due to the current health situation.
An official source from the Ministry of Health stressed that teams in charge of combating rats are working tirelessly.
He affirmed that the teams are keen on combating various types of rats, including the Norwegian rats, which have spread in more than one area. He said that garbage bins and disposal sites for construction waste could become a breeding ground.