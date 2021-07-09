Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutors have ordered the remand of prominent poet Jamal Al Sayer for 21 days and referring him to the criminal court on charges of defaming the country’s Emir and spreading fake news, in a case that triggered an outcry in Kuwait.
Al Sayer was arrested earlier in the week in connection with a series of tweets critical of the government. He denied charges in investigations.
Condemning his arrest, 22 lawmakers at Kuwait’s 50-strong parliament accused security agencies of abducting him from the street.
“This act is a serious indication of the government’s continued settling of political scores through the state institutions,” the lawmakers said in a statement following a meeting on Wednesday.
They added that Al Sayer’s arrest violated the law and threatened public freedoms.
The 22 legislators called for holding an emergency parliamentary session on the issue. Their request, however, falls short of conditions for holding such a meeting that requires signed approvals from at least 33 lawmakers. According to media reports, Al Sayer was arrested in his home by state security late Monday night.