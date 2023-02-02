Dubai: The Philippine government has suspended the accreditation of Kuwait’s foreign recruitment agencies in the wake of the murder of Filipina domestic worker Jullebee Ranara, Kuwait’s media reported.
The Ministry of Migrant labour in the Philippines announced that the Kuwaiti recruitment offices will be added to the blacklist and will prevent Filipino workers from being sent to Kuwait.
The ministry said that the government is studying to blacklist Kuwait recruitment agencies that have violated labour agreements between Kuwait and the Philippines.
The body of the 35-year-old Ranara, who was reportedly killed by her employer’s son, was flown home from Kuwait. Her body was brunt and found dumped in the desert.
Kuwaiti security forces arrested the 16-year-old suspect, less than 24 hours after Ranara’s body was found on Al Salmi road. An autopsy showed the woman was pregnant at the time of her death.
In the past, Manila had banned the deployment of workers to Kuwait due to an increase in Filipino deaths there. The ban was made after the body of 29-year-old domestic helper Joanna Demafelis was found stuffed in a freezer.
The ban was lifted in 2018 after an agreement was signed with the Kuwaiti government to ensure better treatment of Filipino workers.
The agreement guaranteed Filipinos’ right to use their phones and keep their passports.