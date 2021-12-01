Cairo: Kuwait has advised its citizens and expatriates against leaving the country at present as part of precautions against the new coronavirus variant Omicron, a local newspaper said.
Kuwaiti authorities have said the new strain has not been detected in the country and have suspended flights from nine African nations.
Al Anba newspaper, citing “well-informed” sources, said the Omicron-related developments are still unclear in terms of scale of spread and hotspots. “It may be rife in one country, but there are no clarifications,” an unidentified source.
“Taking tougher precautions at the local and foreign levels depends on the spread of the variant,” the source added.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Tuesday urged citizens against travelling abroad unless necessary to stay safe.
The ministry called on Kuwaitis, who have to travel at present for compulsory reasons, to strictly comply with health standards and measures enforced by several countries to tackle the coronavirus and its mutants.