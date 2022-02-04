Cairo: A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a female member of the ruling family to three years in prison after she was found guilty of forging her university degree and using it to increase her salary, a local newspaper reported.
The court also ordered the sheikha whose name was not disclosed to pay a fine of KD150,000 equal to the money she had received in salary from her job at an unnamed key ministry due to the fake degree, Al Qabas added.
The defendant was also ordered to pay additional KD150,000 in a punitive fine.
Although the defendant was ordered to return all the salary money she had got due by means of forgery, the court established a new rule that the accused in such cases are not forgiven from other penalties, the paper quoted close sources as saying.